LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Health Department stated on Friday, August 28, that salons in the county are not allowed to open yet, hours after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the new plan for hair salons, barbershops and malls to reopen for indoor service.

Newsom unveiled a new color-coded, four-tier system, assigning each county with a color based on the case rate and the positivity rate. The color will determine what types of business can reopen and also the ways to operate.

The new framework which will be in effect on Monday, August 31, will replace the current County Data Monitoring metrics.

There are 38 counties including Los Angeles County remain in the “purple,” so places such as hair salons, nail salons and shopping centers will open indoors with modifications; personal care service, museums, zoos, places of worship and movie theaters can only have outdoor service with modifications.

“Although the State today revised slightly the list of permitted activities in Tier 1 to allow for the reopening of both hair salons for indoor services and indoor shopping centers for permitted retailers, the Health Officer Order has not been changed to permit these re-openings,” said LA Public Health Department.

The department continued to state that the Los Angeles County’s orders may be stricter than the State guidance. All current restrictions are still in place until the LA County Board of Supervisors and the Public Health Department “have an opportunity to review the suggested guidance from the State and take actions that are appropriate for our County.”

