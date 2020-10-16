SANTA MONICA—Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM) and the Santa Monica Pier Corporation are welcoming a larger than after-life art installation made by Ricardo Soltero on Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Pier, as a celebration of Día de los Muertos. The artworks can be seen from Saturday, October 31 thru Monday, November 2.

Soltero’s installation of La Catrina, an iconic figure of Día de Los Muertos, is as tall as 14 feet. The figures wear brightly colored Mexican traditional garments and are viewable in the Promenade and Santa Monica Pier. The artist Ricardo Soltero from Mexico, now based in Los Angeles, is the director and stage-set designer for the annual Day of the Dead celebration at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Born in Nayarit, Mexico, Ricardo has exhibited his artworks including papier-mâché, wood, fiberglass, and recycled materials inspired by Mexican colors and culture. Ricardo’s current and ongoing creative projects include Meet Me at the Metro, the 20-year running play of Frida Kahlo with the Synergy Theatre Group, 24th Street Theatre set design, and etc.

The art installation can be seen at nine locations on Third Street Promenade and four locations on the Santa Monica Pier. Third Street Promenade sculptures are on display from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

The city of Santa Monica’s Cultural Affairs Art of Recovery initiative partly funded the art project. The initiative is trying to support local artists’ projects and encourage art activities throughout Santa Monica.

For more information, visit downtownsm.com or follow @DTSantaMonica on Instagram and Twitter or DowntownSantaMonica on Facebook.