CALIFORNIA— A $150 million cut to the LAPD’s budget was approved by the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday, July 1.

The budget cut will take place starting next fiscal year. The cut comes after many have taken to the streets to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident who was killed by police. During these protests, many have called for police in general to be defunded.

The council voted 12-2 with Councilmen John Lee and Joe Buscaino voting in opposition to the decision to defund police.

Lee emphasized how much he believes police officers have grown since many years ago and reminded the public that two-thirds of LAPD officers currently are people of color.

The proposed operating budget of the LAPD was about $1.86 billion before Wednesday’s cut, which has been derided by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents the department’s approximately 9,900 sworn officers.

Many of those who called for the defunding of police are also asking that the money taken from the LAPD’s budget be used to fund other community services, such as public housing, homelessness, health care, and more.