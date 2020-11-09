SANTA MONICA/MALIBU — On Sunday, November 8, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a “beach water use advisory” due to the recent rainfall in the city. Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis issued the warning.

“Because of the recent rainfall… bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall,” the department said in a press release.

Beaches across L.A. County have been placed under the advisory order, from San Pedro to Malibu.

The advisory will be in effect until at least Tuesday, November 10 at 7:30 a.m. and may be extended depending on further rainfall, according to the department.

“Bacteria levels may remain elevated up to 3 days depending upon the intensity of the rain and the volume of runoff,” according to L.A. County Public Health. “Elevated bacteria levels in ocean water may cause illness, especially in children and the elderly.

The U.S. National Weather Service had already issued a “High Surf Advisory” for the county until 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 8. “Breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents” will produce “localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions,” according to the Weather Service.