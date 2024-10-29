MALIBU/SANTA MONICA—On Monday, October 28, the city of Malibu disclosed that the Los Angeles County Committee Public Hearing on Malibu School District Separation, will take place on November 8 and November 13.

According to the city of Malibu website, the city’s movement to form an independent Malibu Unified School District (MUSD) continues to advance, as the LA County Committee on School District Organization will hold public hearings on Malibu school district separation.

-Friday, November 8, 6 p.m. at the SMMUSD District Office Board Room, 1717 4th Street, Santa Monica

Remote participation available

-Wednesday, November 13, 6 p.m. at Malibu High School, 30215 Morning View Dr, Malibu

Remote participation available

The hearings mark a big step in Malibu’s ongoing effort to separate from the Santa Monica – Malibu Unified School District (SMMUSD) and create an independent public school district for Malibu. The city remains committed to ensuring the best possible educational outcomes for students of Malibu and Santa Monica districts, as well as maintaining an open and transparent process throughout.

Community members are asked to join this important conversation, in-person or remotely, and help shape the future of Malibu’s schools. For more details about Malibu’s school separation effort, visit www.MalibuCity.org/MUSD.