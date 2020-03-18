CALIFORNIA—According to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that all LA County facilities will be closed to the public indefinitely as of Monday, March 16, in regards to the growing outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency.

The LA County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs will be closing all locations to the public, as well as the headquarters in the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, located at 500 W. Temple Street, Room B96 in Los Angeles, CA 90012. This includes courthouses and libraries in Los Angeles County.

Joseph M. Nicchitta, Director of DCBA, said, “We recognize the needs of consumers and businesses do not stop in this time of emergency. Scammers are active, seeking to prey on people’s anxiety and fear. Predatory business owners capitalize on increased demand and shortages by gouging consumers for essential goods. Businesses and employees are suffering the economic effects of COVID-19 and need help accessing federal and state disaster loans and insurance. We are working closely with our County departments and governmental partners to ensure these essential services continue, despite the closure of our public counters,” said Joseph M. Nicchitta, Director of the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs.

All scheduled workshops, training, commission meetings community meetings, commission, and outreach program events will be rescheduled as remote webinars and conference calls.

The DCBA will focus its resources on, wage enforcement complaint intake, consumer education, eviction, and foreclosure prevention assistance. For price gouging investigations and other assistance contact (800) 593-8222, email info@dcba.lacounty.gov, direct messaging: @LACountyDCBA on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The DCBA will respond to each online request within 48 hours. For more details visit the Department of Public Health’s website for up-to-date, trustworthy information about the Coronavirus emergency.