CALIFORNIA–The County of Los Angeles Public Health has reported 44 new deaths and more than 1,400 new cases from COVID-19 on Thursday, June 4. The number of the total cases in the County is now more than 59,600 and nearly 2,600 deaths have been reported by the officials.

Among the fatalities in Los Angeles County except for the cases reported by Long Beach and Pasadena Health Departments, 41% were Latinx, 28% were white, 18% were Asian, 12% were Black, and 0.2 % were Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander.

“We must continue to slow the spread of this virus, and as you peacefully protest, please wear your face coverings, practice physical distancing, and sign up for a free COVID-19 test at http://Coronavirus.LACity.org/Testing,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti via Twitter on Thursday, June 4.

All LA County and state-run COVID-19 testing sites are open. Residents who want to be tested are encouraged to contact their Primary Care Provider or Healthcare Center about receiving a test at their facility. For those who don’t have access to the health care resources and cannot contact them, there are free testing sites available across the County of Los Angeles.

The testing priority would be given to people who have symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. For those age 65 and older, people with chronic medical conditions, or some of the essential workers, they also have the priority to get the tests.

The updated COVID-19 case summary is available at the County Public Health website. More information about free COVID-19 testing is here. COVID-19 guidance for businesses such as dine-in restaurants, bars, craft distilleries, and pubs is published online.