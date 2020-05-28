CALIFORNIA- The revised County of Los Angeles Health Order issued on Tuesday, May 26 supersedes all prior Safer At Home orders issued by the County of Los Angeles Health Office. The Revised Order now permits the following businesses or activities to reopen in addition to those essential businesses and activities opened under previous Health Officer Orders:

In-person faith-based services with the number of congregants limited to 25% of the building’s capacity or a maximum of 100 people, whichever is lower

All retail, including those located in indoor and outdoor retail shopping centers, limited to 50% capacity

Flea markets, swap meets and drive-in movie theaters

Pools, hot tubs and saunas in multi-unit residences or part of a homeowners association

In-person public protests, provided that attendance is limited to 25% of the area’s maximum occupancy, or a maximum of 100 attendees, whichever is lower

Additionally, people 65 years old or older and anyone with underlying health conditions should continue to remain in their residences as much as possible, leaving their residences only when necessary to seek medical care, exercise, or obtain food or other necessities.

This Order’s intent is to continue to ensure that County residents remain in their residences as much as practicable and limit close contact with others outside their household in both indoor and outdoor spaces. All persons who can telework or work from home should continue to do so as much as possible during this pandemic. Sustained Social (Physical) Distancing and infection control measures will continue slowing the spread of COVID-19 and diminishing its impact on the delivery of critical healthcare services.

Failure to comply with any of the Order’s provisions constitutes an imminent threat and menace to public health, and a public nuisance, and is punishable by fine, imprisonment or both.

The Health Officer orders the continued closure of the following types of higher-risk businesses, recreational sites, commercial properties, and activities, where more frequent and prolonged person-to- person contacts are likely to occur: Bars and nightclub

Gyms and fitness centers

Movie theaters, live performance theaters, concert halls and venues, stadiums, arenas, gaming facilities, theme parks, and festivals

Bowling alleys and arcades

Public piers

Personal care establishments, currently required by the State to remain closed, including nail salons, hair salons, massage and body art establishments

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds for children, except those located within a childcare center

Community centers, including public pools, but specifically excluding pools, hot tubs, and saunas that are in a multi-unit residence or part of a Homeowners’ Association

Indoor museums, indoor children museums, gallery spaces, and zoos

All events and gatherings, unless specifically allowed by this Order