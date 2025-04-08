MALIBU—The city of Malibu announced on its Facebook page that it is hosting free blood lead testing during several events.

Wildfire smoke, ash and debris may contain harmful contaminants, like lead. Anyone who may have been exposed, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is offering free blood lead testing:

-Malibu Library

Saturday, April 5 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

-Pasadena – Eaton Health Village

Sunday, April 27 | 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-Malibu Library

Saturday, May 17 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional Testing Options:

Visit your medical provider. Testing is covered by most insurance plans, including Medi-Cal. Call 1-800-LA-4-LEAD to schedule a free appointment at a Quest Lab. Stop by a Public Health mobile testing site, no appointment needed. For more information, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/wildfire/