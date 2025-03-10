WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood indicated on its website it is reminding local shoppers and businesses that a sales tax rate change will go into effect on Tuesday, April 1, 2025. The sales tax rate in the West Hollywood will change from 10.25 percent to 10.50 percent due to a Los Angeles County increase.

The city of WeHo indicated in a news release that Measure A, the Los Angeles County Homelessness Services and Affordable Housing Ordinance, was approved by LA County voters in the General Election in November 2024. It imposes a countywide one-half percent (0.50 percent) sales tax on every $1 of goods sold in LA County to support home ownership, provide rental assistance, increase mental health and addiction treatment, reduce and prevent homelessness, and provide services for children, families, veterans, domestic violence survivors, seniors, and people who are disabled and experiencing homelessness.

It repeals the Measure H countywide sales tax; the net effect of the new measure is to increase the sales and use tax rate by one-quarter percent (0.25 percent) on all taxable sales in Los Angeles County.

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has posted a Special Notice regarding new Sales and Use Tax rates effective April 1, 2025. The Special Notice can be accessed on the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration website at https://www.cdtfa.ca.gov/formspubs/L974.pdf. This Special Notice is being mailed and emailed to California taxpayers.

The sales tax rate change is unrelated to Measure WH, which was approved by West Hollywood voters in the General Election in November 2024. Measure WH has not enacted a new sales tax. If, in the future, Los Angeles County or a regional government agency imposes a sales tax that impacts West Hollywood, Measure WH will automatically redirect one-quarter percent (0.25 percent) of those sales tax funds collected in West Hollywood to the city, to be used to maintain the services residents have indicated are important.

For additional details about the Los Angeles County sales tax rate change that will go into effect on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, visit the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration website at www.cdfta.ca.gov or email the Los Angeles County Homeless Initiative at homelessinitiative@lacounty.gov.

For more details contact Annie Ruiz, West Hollywood’s Revenue Manager, at (323) 848-6499 or at aruiz@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.