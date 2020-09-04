CALIFORNIA — Los Angeles County Public Health officials have announced a revision in their health order allowing schools to reopen for students with special circumstances that are “most in need of in-person learning,” as announced on September 2.

Starting on September 14, the revision to the Health Officer Order will go into effect allowing schools within Los Angeles County to allow limited on-campus instruction.

The on-campus services will be available for small groups of “students with Individualized Education Plans (IEP), students requiring instruction for English as a Second Language (ESL) or students needing assessments or specialized in-school services,” as stated in a press release. Schools will only be allowed to reopen for these services if following COVID-19 protocol.

Although the program and waivers are available for K-12, health officers have temporarily barred transitional kindergarten through sixth grade as, “the department monitors the implementation of this effort.”

“As we slowly reopen sectors, we will watch closely how it is impacting community transmission. The longer our county’s 7-day average case rate remains above 7, as determined by the State, the longer we will remain in the State’s most restrictive Tier. In addition, once both our 7-day average case rate and 7-day average positivity percentage meet the criteria for Tier 2, they must stay there for at least two weeks before we can be moved to the next less restrictive Tier,” said Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health.

In the same announcement, public health officials announced that hair salons and barbershops may re-open indoor services at 25% capacity. The revised order still encourages businesses to offer services outside when possible, and only operate indoors for services that cannot be provided outdoors.

“I want to extend my sincere sympathy to all our L.A. County residents that are grieving the loss of a family member, friend, co-worker or loved one. Your loss is not unnoticed, and we keep you in our hearts during these days of sadness,” said Ferrer.