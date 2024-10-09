UNITED STATES—The Lakers are making final preparations and adjustments as they head into their all-important 2024-25 preseason schedule. The team’s fixture lineup this year will allow fans to get an early preview of their newly revamped roster.

While preseason is traditionally exciting for the players and their millions of fans, it will also be a challenging time as the coaches aim to build as much team chemistry as possible for the intense season ahead. As we build up to it, here’s a taste of what Lakers fans can expect from this year’s preseason.

Getting in On the Action

Fans everywhere are gearing up to thoroughly immerse themselves in key fixtures. For many, that means getting in on some early betting action ahead of the season itself. While the Lakers are currently longshots for the championship with odds ranging between +3400 to +4000 at prominent sportsbooks, punters are likely to have better luck with individual matches.

Key Preseason Matchups

This year, the La Lakers are scheduled to play some old rivals. Some standout fixtures include games against the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors, and the Milwaukee Bucks. These critical matches should be an early indicator of the team’s readiness for the upcoming season.

With the Lakers scheduled to face some of their main opponents, fans should be treated to some thrilling showdowns. Their match against the Suns should be an intriguing one. Fresh off a remarkably strong showing last season, the Suns will likely be an especially grueling test.

The game is scheduled for October 7 and should be a good indicator of the Lakers’ preseason progress and playoff chances. On October 16, the Lakers will face an important test of their defense as the Warriors have been one of the most dangerous offensive teams of the last few years.

New Players to Keep an Eye on

The preseason will be an opportunity to evaluate key players and new acquisitions like Max Christie, who’s been re-signed by the Lakers—a decision that found favor with King James himself.

Other notable names to look out for will be Christian Koloko and Dalton Knecht. Of course, Bronny James will likely have the most eyes on him as the basketball world waits to see if he will live up to the family name or not. Finally, new head coach JJ Redick will find himself in front of the demanding task of harmonizing the existing players and newcomers into a well-greased basketball mechanism.

Conclusion

While preseason games have traditionally been an important time for the best NBA teams, this year’s preparation is especially important for the Lakers due to the changing team dynamics, recent player acquisitions, and revolving team dynamics. With their legions of fans waiting to see how the team will perform this year, the Lakers have a challenging preseason ahead but also one filled with opportunities to dazzle.