UNITED STATES—On May 30, 2024, the United States Postal Service released its annual report about the number of mail carrier dog bite incidents that happened in the previous year across the country, ranked based on number of incidents per location. The report covered 30 major cities where over 5,800 employees experienced dog attacks that included bites. In 2023, Los Angeles had the highest number of incidents (65) with Houston second (56). California and Texas ranked in first and second place, respectively, for the most incidents per state.

Although the size of a state and the number of mail carriers and routes can result in large regions having more incidents than small ones, dog bite attacks occur primarily because of dog and human behaviors. Read on to learn more…

Why Do Dogs Bite Mail Carriers?

Dogs are territorial. They’re often extremely protective of people they know, small children and objects commonly found within their territory. When a mail carrier enters the territory of one or more dogs, some breeds and individual dogs become naturally aggressive, especially if a dog doesn’t recognize the carrier or the delivery occurs at a time different than the norm. Dogs can also have bad days, like people. They become more aggressive when annoyed, anxious or physically ill.

Experts believe the uptick in attacks and bites stems from owners not following stringent safety procedures. Also, many mail carriers don’t have the same daily schedules or swap routes temporarily while on vacation. Lastly, people are ordering deliveries more than ever before. Multiple strangers in a dog’s territory at different times of day can increase agitation.

What Happens After a Bite?

The mail carrier must report the incident to the USPS. Typically, they need medical care and might even require shots to prevent infection and protect against certain diseases.

The carrier can also hold the owner responsible and file an insurance claim or suit for personal injury. Damages might include pain and suffering, medical bills, uniform or bag replacement costs, and lost wages. California is a strict liability state when it comes to dog bites, meaning the owners are responsible for any damages incurred by the victim.

If the same carrier or one or more other carriers feel unsafe, the USPS can require the dog owner to rent a Post Office box and pick up their mail at the branch instead of receiving delivered mail. The same standard applies to residents of neighborhoods with multiple aggressive or unleashed dogs.

How Does the USPS Try to Prevent Bites?

Every year, the USPS runs a campaign known as the National Dog Bite Awareness Campaign. Between June 2nd and 9th this year, the USPS promoted its 2024 theme of “Don’t let your dog bite the hand that serves you.”

Outside of this event, every carrier learns how to maintain awareness of their surroundings and approach, respect and interact with dogs. For example, they’re taught to limit startling noises and stand their ground when a dog barks or attacks them. They also receive dog alerts on their handheld scanners and carry dog repellant.

Final Considerations

Owners can take steps to prevent incidents that harm both USPS employees and mail recipients. People can set up an Informed Delivery email notification service to better estimate when they can expect a delivery.

The USPS advises owners to always keep dogs in a fenced area or room away from the carrier when they expect delivery and on a leash when out for a walk. Since dogs are extremely protective of small children, they can perceive known carriers and unknown ones as threats when a child is nearby. As a result, the USPS also recommends that people never allow children to accept mail from a carrier’s hand with a dog present.