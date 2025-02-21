BEVERLY HILLS—On Wednesday, February 19, the city of Beverly Hills announced on its Facebook page that the 40th Annual Los Angeles Marathon “Stadium to the Stars,” presented by ASICS, will take place Sunday, March 16.

Athletes from all 50 states and more than 67 countries will race through the streets of Beverly Hills for miles 16 and 17 before ending at the Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

Proceeds from the 2025 race will go toward The McCourt Foundation, an organization dedicated to enhancing the lives of patients and families affected by health-challenges within the neurology community and beyond.

Major road closures and parking restrictions on Sunday will be in effect in the city from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include: * Doheny Dr. closed from North Santa Monica Blvd. to Burton Way

* Burton Way closed from Doheny Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd. * South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Rexford Dr. to Rodeo Dr. * Rodeo Dr. closed from South Santa Monica Blvd. to Wilshire Blvd. * Wilshire Blvd. closed from Rodeo Dr. to South Santa Monica Blvd. * South Santa Monica Blvd. closed from Wilshire Blvd. to Moreno Dr.

There will be a detour in effect on the western border of Beverly Hills, at Wilshire Boulevard and North Santa Monica Blvd, as well as at Moreno Drive and South Santa Monica Boulevard until 5 p.m. Access to all local businesses will be maintained.

The Beverly Hills Police Department and message boards will direct vehicles around the marathon route. Wider regional closures for the route will be in effect from as early as 3 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For access to the 10 Freeway, drivers are advised to take Wilshire Boulevard heading east to Robertson Boulevard to access the 405 Freeway, drivers are advised to go west on Olympic Boulevard.