WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, May 7, non profit organization, Christopher Street West (CSW), producer of the annual Los Angeles Pride Parade and Festival made an announcement that the organization will be postponing the event that was originally scheduled for June 12th– June 14th of this Summer until 2021 due to COVID-19 precautions.

Lapride.org stated on their website, “LA Pride has been working on new and exciting initiatives that will be hosted on various digital platforms in the coming months. LA Pride is committed to adapting to the current climate and ensuring the Pride celebration will be a staple moment with diverse and creative ways to honor the LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning) community regardless of an in-person gathering.”

The parade is on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood, CA. The event has been known to bring in over 200,000 people to celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community. Attendees wear rainbow clothing and make-up to represent the rainbow flag that is known as a symbol of peace in the community. Floats are on display down Santa Monica Blvd. with a variation of colorful artwork and music. In 2019, attendees walked with big letters spelling out, “PRIDE” in balloons, while others like Beverly Hills Housewives and restaurant owner, Lisa Vanderpump sat on the back of her white convertible Rolls-Royce with a rainbow umbrella and hat waving to the crowd. Bars are open to the city also celebrating the community. Every year, the festival is started with a roar of motorcycles followed by the Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles who started in 1978 singing songs like, Dancing Queen.

LA Pride was the world’s first permitted parade advocating for gay rights. The parade sparked in retaliation to the Stonewall Riots that happened in New York City in 1969 and have been celebrated annually since 1970. Santa Monica Blvd. is closed off from Crescent Heights past Robertson right through the heart of West Hollywood and runs from morning to 11 p.m. at night. This year is the 50th anniversary of the Los Angeles Pride Parade.

The non-profit organization, CSW is working on alternative options so that people can celebrate virtually. Details on exactly what will be done are to come in June. To get updates, visit lapride.org