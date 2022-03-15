WOODLAND HILLS — Authorities are investigating a homicide involving a man’s body found in a hotel room in Woodland Hills on Thursday, March 10. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Valley Bureau Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in providing any information that could lead to the suspect(s) arrest, the LAPD released in a statement.

Around 5:30 p.m, Topanga Area Patrol Officers responded to a radio call about a “Battery Investigation,” in the 20200 block of Ventura Boulevard in Woodland Hills. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered a man’s body lying on the ground in a room. “His feet were tied together and his hands were tied behind his back,” the LAPD release reported. The victim also had strangulation marks on his neck.

The Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim is described as a white, 52 year-old male, who is a resident of La Quinta – his name has not yet been released.

Upon further investigation, Valley Bureau Homicide detectives learned that the victim’s body was first discovered by the hotel manager and security guard of the building. The victim has been occupying the location since July of 2021, the LAPD reported. Detectives are continuing to probe the area for any witnesses.

Anyone with additional information is urged to call Detective Steve Castro, Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-1925. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.