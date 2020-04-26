UNITED STATES- The first ever virtual NFL draft (due to COVID-19) took place over the weekend and LA teams made sure to select a number of fresh talent to add to their teams.
The LA Chargers managed to take home 6 new young players between Thursday, April 23 and Saturday, April 25. Throughout the 7 rounds of the draft, the Chargers selected one quarterback, one linebacker, one running back, two wide receivers, and one safety as follows:
- Justin Herbert QB (ORE) Round 1, pick 6
- Kenneth Murray LB (OKLA) Round 1, pick 23
- Joshua Kelley RB (UCLA) Round 4, pick 6
- Joe Reed WR (UVA) Round 5, pick 5
- Alohi Gilman S (ND) Round 6, pick 7
- K.J. Hill WR (OSU) Round 7, pick 6
Another LA team, LA Rams, were able to snag 9 new players to add to their organization. The Rams took home a running back, a wide receiver, a defensive end, a cornerback, a tight end, a safety, a linebacker, a kicker, and an offensive guard as follows:
- Cam Akers RB (FSU) Round 2, pick 20
- Van Jefferson WR (UF) Round 2, pick 25
- Terrell Lewis DE (ALA) Round 3, pick 20
- Terrell Burgess CB (UTAH) Round 3, pick 40
- Brycen Hopkins TE (PUR) Round 4, pick 30
- Jordan Fuller S (OSU) Round 6, pick 20
- Clay Johnston LB (BAY) Round 7, pick 20
- Sam Sloman K (M-OH) Round 7, pick 34
- Tremayne Anchrum OT (CLEM) Round 7, pick 36
It is still unclear if, when, and where teams will practice in the offseason due to the health concerns of COVID-19.