UNITED STATES- The first ever virtual NFL draft (due to COVID-19) took place over the weekend and LA teams made sure to select a number of fresh talent to add to their teams.

The LA Chargers managed to take home 6 new young players between Thursday, April 23 and Saturday, April 25. Throughout the 7 rounds of the draft, the Chargers selected one quarterback, one linebacker, one running back, two wide receivers, and one safety as follows:

Justin Herbert QB (ORE) Round 1, pick 6 Kenneth Murray LB (OKLA) Round 1, pick 23 Joshua Kelley RB (UCLA) Round 4, pick 6 Joe Reed WR (UVA) Round 5, pick 5 Alohi Gilman S (ND) Round 6, pick 7 K.J. Hill WR (OSU) Round 7, pick 6

Another LA team, LA Rams, were able to snag 9 new players to add to their organization. The Rams took home a running back, a wide receiver, a defensive end, a cornerback, a tight end, a safety, a linebacker, a kicker, and an offensive guard as follows:

Cam Akers RB (FSU) Round 2, pick 20 Van Jefferson WR (UF) Round 2, pick 25 Terrell Lewis DE (ALA) Round 3, pick 20 Terrell Burgess CB (UTAH) Round 3, pick 40 Brycen Hopkins TE (PUR) Round 4, pick 30 Jordan Fuller S (OSU) Round 6, pick 20 Clay Johnston LB (BAY) Round 7, pick 20 Sam Sloman K (M-OH) Round 7, pick 34 Tremayne Anchrum OT (CLEM) Round 7, pick 36

It is still unclear if, when, and where teams will practice in the offseason due to the health concerns of COVID-19.