CALIFORNIA— A Los Angeles Chinatown restaurant staple, Plum Tree Inn, has announced they will be permanently closing their doors due to the financial impact of COVID-19, as announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 30.

“Thank you to everyone and our Los Angeles Chinatown community for all the support over the past 40 years. With these uncertain times, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” the restaurant wrote.

Initially, Plume Tree Inn stayed open for take out and delivery after Los Angeles County issued a stay at home orders earlier this year. However, on March 30 the restaurant announced a temporary closure citing the safety of the public and their staff in regard to COVID-19.

“We are incredibly grateful to have been a part of so many of your wonderful memories. The success of Plum Tree Inn during these four decades would not be possible without each one of you,” said the restaurant on Facebook.

The restaurant was famous for Chinese favorites and Szechuan specialties, most notably their award-winning honey walnut shrimp.

Customers and supporters of the restaurant expressed their gratitude for the restaurant and sadness of its closing on Facebook. Juana Arenas wrote, “I am so saddened by this news…My family have been faithful patrons of Plum Tree for the past 25 years,” and Kristina Dewberry wrote, “Sad news! We love you and appreciate the great food and family times. Best wishes on your new adventure!”

While loyal fans expressed their disappointment on social media, the Plum Tree Inn offered hope for the future by writing, “Although we are saying goodbye for now, we hope we can see everyone again soon.”

In 1979 Plum Tree Inn opened on Hill Street in Chinatown. The restaurant eventually expanded to several locations in West LA, Woodland Hills, Las Vegas, Northridge, Topanga Canyon, Hollywood, Cerritos, Toronto, and Downtown LA. These locations have since closed, but in 2007 Plum Tree Inn moved to its most recent location on Broadway.