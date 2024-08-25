HOLLYWOOD- Who’s ready for Labor Day weekend? Labor Day is Monday, September 2, 2024.Labor Day may signal the end of summer for many states, but in L.A. it will mostly continue till the fall. It’s great to have an extra day off, so many people will take advantage if not only the long weekend but also take the whole week off. Los Angeles has mostly 80-degree day year-round. Some of us might be taking a scenic drive from Los Angeles through Carmel. The beach is usually what most people do with the holiday weekend. With miles of picturesque coastline from Malibu to the South Bay are great for families, surfers, sun worshippers and of course, the beach bunnies, and you might be lucky to find a couple of dog beaches for our fur babies. Some of the best beaches that attract tourists and natives are Venice and Santa Monica and Manhattan Beach and of course, Playa Vista. Some people head out to El Matador State Beach which is great for nature lovers and yes, romantic dates.

One of my favorites is Zuma Beach, a popular spot for locals, since you can surf, boogie board and body surf. Then you have Leo Carrillo State Beach, which just like California has the best of both worlds, ocean and mountains. It has a stretch of sand and seclusion and of course, the scenic beauty. This is also a rare beach that allows dogs to roam. Rosie’s Dog Beach is pooch friendly, in fact the four-acre waterfront soot is the only legal off-leach dog beach in L.A. County. The park is named after the area’s late local canine celebrity, Rosie the English bulldog.

Santa Monica State Beach, is usually crowded, the views are incredible, and the crowds love to go to Santa Monica Pier. The view of Santa Monica Mountains are another reason it attracts crowds, along with three city blocks with food stands and carnival rides. The Surfrider beach is not for those seeking escapism and romance, this beach is more for surfing, made famous by Gidget and other surf legends. It’s definitely a hot spot for great people watching. Park along PCH-near the Spanish-style Adamson House, Malibu Country Mart and Malibu Pier-and trek past the lagoon onto the vast stretch of beach. Last but not least, Venice Beach, the boardwalk, the place to skate or cycle, watch or play volleyball, basketball or just take a peek at Muscle Beach to watch the gym bunnies.

The 45th Annual Labor Day Parade and Picnic will take place on September 2, 2024 located at 510 Broad Avenue, in Wilmington. Parade starts at 10:00 AM sharp, followed by a picnic. Free hot dogs and beverages, music entertainment by the Suave Band, Kids Zone and much more. It’s free to the community and all workers. For more info call (562) 481-7275. This Labor Day,ditch the ordinary and dive into a poll of fun at the Ice Cream Sundays Labor Day Pop-Up Pool Party hosted by Stefano Rosso at the Palihouse Hotel Hollywood.Mark your calendar for Labor Day for a day of refreshing cocktails, electrifying music, and of course ice cream-all poolside with stunning views of the Hollywood cityscape.

If you are on the East Coast, New Yorkers head out to the Hamptons to spend the long weekend. If they can’t make it there, they usually go out to a picnic or barbecue in parks. The baseball season is in full swing around Labor Day, which means that the New York Yankees and New York Mets are playing. Many celwbrities will be flocking to the U.S. Open that takes place from August 26 through September 8 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Coney Island will be having fireworks as well. Every Friday night and running through Labor Day.

Rose’s Scoop: TikTok influencer Jool Lebron went viral about being demure, modest and respectful at the work place. Wishing everyone a safe and happy Labor Day Weekend!