SEATTLE—On Friday, September 11, an organization known as the Seattle Police Officer’s Guild, or SPOG, uploaded a video regarding negative actions taken by protesters against their building. Though only three clips are shown in the video showcasing the violence, the guild states that they were the subject of “three separate attacks by ANTIFA” from August 28 to September 7.

The first clip shown takes place on Friday, August 28, at 11:30 p.m. In this clip, individuals are seen throwing eggs at the SPOG building in an act of vandalism.

The second clip takes place on Monday, September 7, and shows a crowd of protesters coming to the SPOG office building. In this footage, a protester can be seen testing the fence that was set up for security purposes while another protester can be seen holding a Corona beer case that is suspected to be full of Molotov cocktails. As the clip goes on, the Seattle Police Department arrives to break up the crowd of protesters. They are met with resistance. The air is polluted with a gas that the video claims to be “bear spray”.

The third clip occurs on Tuesday, September 8, and shows further footage of protesters physically assaulting officers, throwing Molotov cocktails, and resisting arrest.

According to the video description, in response to these events the SPOG proceeded to play country music at the crowds. This lines up with the first 5 seconds of the video, which is taken from outside of the SPOG building where the person recording proclaims that the sound of country music was coming from inside.

A link to the video can be found here.