MALIBU/MULHOLLAND—The LASD Malibu Lost Hills Station reported that the Los Angeles County Fire Department battled 2 structure fires on Monday, March 31.

The first fire was reported after 2 p.m. at Serra Road in Malibu. Deputies on the scene include the LA County FD. The fire was quickly extinguished and there was no reports of any injuries during that fire.

Another fire was reported after 7 p.m. on the 23700 block of Mulholland Highway in Calabasas. Officials asked that the public avoid the area as they battled the fire. A photo showed the structure heavily damaged by the fire, with a vehicle engulfed in flames. The cause of both fires have not been disclosed to the public.