LOS ANGELES—On Friday, July 17, the LAC+USC Medical Center requested the media’s and public’s help in identifying a patient.

The patient is a Cuban-American male who has the alias “Miguel Pelaez,” and is between the ages of 55 and 65 years old. He was transported by EMT paramedics from 660 S. Maple Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90014 to the hospital on July 5.

Pelaez’s weight was listed as “131,” but no unit was given. He reportedly has a “thin” build. Pelaez is 5’10” tall and has dark brown eyes, as well as salt-and-pepper hair. He also has tattoos on the inner side of his left forearm and on his chest.

Anyone with information regarding Pelaez is requested to contact David Raya: an employee of the LAC+USC Medical Center’s Department of Social Work. Raya can be reached at (323) 409-3785.

The LAC+USC Medical Center is located at 2051 Marengo St. It is affiliated with both the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine and the Los Angeles County College of Nursing and Allied Health.