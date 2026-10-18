CALIFORNIA—On October 15, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) employee was charged with 12 felony counts of vandalism and three co-defendants face additional felony charges in a yearlong graffiti vandalism spree across Los Angeles that caused businesses over $170,000 in repairs to their buildings, some which were historic.

The defendants are accused of allegedly climbing to the tops of tall buildings using ladders and specialized climbing equipment, spray-painting graffiti down the sides of the structures and recording their crimes using drones. The group also allegedly profited by selling merchandise associated with their graffiti.

Javier Rezendez Rocha, 38, of Los Angeles, an LADWP electrical craft helper since 2018, is charged with 12 felony counts of vandalism of $400 or more in defacement with graffiti in case 26CJCF06480. Michael Ray Gonzales, 40, of Pico Rivera, is charged with seven felony counts of vandalism of $400 or more in defacement with graffiti. Francisco Rodriguez Aguilar, 37, of West Covina, and Richard Evan Ward II, 45, of Oceanside, are each charged with two felony counts of vandalism of $400 or more in defacement with graffiti.

Rocha is set to be arraigned on October 23, and Rodriguez Aguilar is set to be arraigned on October 19, both in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Ward pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on October 12, and his preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for November 19 in Department 38 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. Gonzales will be arraigned at a later date. The case was filed on October 8. Those arraigned were released on their own recognizance.

From August 2025 to August 2026, Rocha and his co-defendants are accused of carrying out a series of graffiti vandalism incidents at mostly tall buildings across Los Angeles. On various dates, the defendants allegedly climbed ladders and rappelled to the tops of buildings and spray-painted graffiti down the sides.

Rocha and the other defendants also allegedly used drones to capture footage of the graffiti vandalism and generated profits with merchandise sales. The damage resulted in $172,930 in repair costs.

“Today represents a significant step in holding accountable those responsible for widespread graffiti across Los Angeles,” Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said. “These individuals allegedly targeted some of our city’s most iconic buildings and public spaces, causing nearly $175,000 in documented damages. Graffiti is not a victimless crime. It impacts businesses, property owners, taxpayers, and our entire community. Let this serve as a clear message: If you deface our city, we will investigate you, identify you and hold you accountable.”

If convicted as charged, Rocha faces a maximum sentence of 10 years and four months in county jail. Gonzales faces up to 7 years in county jail. Rodriguez Aguilar and Ward each face a maximum sentence of 3 years and eight months in county jail.

The case is being prosecuted by the Central Trials Division and investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department. Charges in this case are allegations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.