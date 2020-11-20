CALIFORNIA- The city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has announced that they will be extending its CARES utility grant assistance program until November 22, 2020. Low-income residents may be able to receive a one-time $500 grant to help pay bills such as wi-fi, gas, internet, cellular phone, and cable television services.

In order to qualify for the program, residents must be experiencing income loss due to COVID-19. You must have an active residential LADWP account for Los Angeles. You or a member of the household must provide proof of income loss. Current income must meet LADWP’s Low Income Discount Program qualifications or your LADWP account must be currently enrolled in one of the following; Lifeline Program, Low Income Discount Program, Physicians Certified Allowance Discount program, or the Life Support Equipment Discount.

The maximum annual gross income for households with 1-2 people must be $34,480 or the maximum monthly gross income must be $2,873. For each additional household member add $8,960 annually or $747 monthly. For example, households of 3 must have a maximum annual gross income of $43,440 or a maximum monthly gross income of $3,620.

Examples of financial impact include a signed self-certification that includes the household member’s name and a narrative that confirms economic impact for any time after March 1, 2020. Proof of child’s enrollment in school and notification of school closure or bills showing extraordinary expenses due to COVID-19, such as medical expenses, childcare, or other expenditures that are stemmed from government-ordered emergency measures.

The LADWP also states that “All supporting documents must be submitted at the time of application. Applications without the necessary documentation will be considered ineligible without further notice to the applicant.”

Applications are being accepted until November 22, 2020. Checks will be mailed by December 30, 2020. Funds are limited and if eligible applicants exceed available funding accounts will be randomly selected.