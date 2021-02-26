WEST HOLLYWOOD—Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer 30, was shot and transported to a local hospital on Wednesday, February 24 at 9:40 p.m. Fischer’s condition was reported to be alert and recovering. The incident occurred on Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood. During the commotion, two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs were stolen, while the third dog “Asia” was left behind.

Singer and Actress Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, known in the entertainment industry as Lady Gaga, is offering a $500,000 reward for the safe return of her dog’s Koji and Gustav.

According to reports from LAPD and surveillance video, one of the shooters is described as a male with a semi-automatic handheld firearm, he was seen exiting the vicinity in a vehicle heading northbound of Hollywood Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding the dogs is encouraged to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery/homicide division will be handling the case.

Lady Gaga is famous for songs such as Just Dance, Poker Face, Bad Romance, Telephone, and Alejandro.