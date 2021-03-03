WEST HOLLYWOOD—Lady Gaga’s two missing French bulldogs were returned home on Friday, February 26, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. According to authorities, a woman brought Koji and Gustav into the Olympic Police Station in Koreatown.

The dogs were stolen from the singer’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, 30, on February 24. Fischer was assaulted and shot in the chest during the robbery. He is recovering in the hospital, and according to reports he is expected to make a full recovery.

In Instagram post, Fischer posted:

“I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself. While “a lot of healing still needs to happen,” Fischer is excited to reunite with the dogs, who have been returned.

The LAPD Robbery/Homicide division is still investigating the case, police have not determined if Fischer was identified as a target by the dog thieves, or if the dogs were taken because they were owned by a celebrity. Fischer and the dogs could have been victims of circumstance.

Fischer indicated in an Instagram post on Monday, March 1 the following statement:

“4 days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gun shot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me. My panicked screams calmed as I looked at her, even though it registered that the blood pooling around her tiny body was my own. I cradled Asia as best I could, thanked her for all the incredible adventures we’d been on together, apologized that I couldn’t defend her brothers, and then resolved that I would still try to save them… and myself.

Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.

From that point, right as the neighbors poured from their homes and restaurant to us on the sidewalk, life has taken a very sudden and unexpected turn.”

A $500,000 reward was offered by Lady Gaga for the safe return of her dogs. It is not known if the woman who returned the dogs would still receive the reward that was offered by the singer.

Both suspects have bene identified as two men in their early 20s and are still at large.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 213-486-6840. Tipsters can remain anonymous making a report via www.lacrimestoppers.org.