BMO STADIUM—LAFC and Philadelphia Union both registered midweek victories in their respective CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals. LAFC defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 in their second leg on April 11. Union tied 2-2 with Atlas on Wednesday and progressed with an aggregate score of 3-2 over two legs.

With a 6-0 aggregate score against Vancouver over two legs, LAFC’s victory was routine. Any hopes Vancouver had of overturning a 3-goal deficit were shattered when Denis Bouanga was brought down for a penalty in the 7th minute.

Carlos Vela sent Canadian goalkeeper Thomas Hasal the wrong way and converted. The remainder of the tie was now futile for the Whitecaps.

Despite the lack of the suspense in the tie, a positive for LAFC is the performance of Carlos Vela. He doubled LAFC’s lead after taking down a long ball on his chest and coolly finishing with a controlled effort from 12 yards.

LAFC will hope Vela’s form continues as Bouanga has been carrying much of the goal scoring load so far this season. Bouanga is top scorer so far in the CCL and the 2nd top scorer to date in the MLS.

The goal of the game came in the second half from Ecuadorian Jose Cifuentes. Following a right footed dummy, he shot from long range on his left. It flew into the right-hand corner after striking the left-hand post. The long-range effort gave Hasal no chance.

April 25 and May 2 are the days the anticipated semifinal 1st and 2nd legs will occur. The 2nd leg will be held at the BMO stadium.