LOS ANGELES — Once Ilie Sanchez delivered the game-winning penalty kick in the back of the net, LAFC captured their first ever MLS Cup in dramatic fashion knocking off the Philadelphia Union in the Penalty Shootout 3-0, as over 32,000 shrieking fans blew the roof off Banc of California Stadium on Saturday, November 5.

It is the first MLS Cup for LAFC, which launched in 2018. After a thrilling 3-3 finish in extra time, It seemed inevitable and appropriate such a classic match should have a fitting end.

It is already not only the greatest MLS Cup in history, but the greatest game in the history of Major League Soccer in the opinion of most experts. Euphoria spread as every LAFC player celebrated in one giant huddle at the corner of the stadium, eventually spilling into the crowd adding yet another iconic moment in L.A. sports history.

The dramatic fashion of the LAFC title is another testament that Los Angeles is the City of Champions. The Los Angeles Rams recently won the Super Bowl LVI championship at SoFi, only five miles away from Banc of California.

In 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title, and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series also in 2020. Tinseltown is built on the combination of Star power and moxy from an underdog. Star power came from Gareth Bale, who entered the game in extra time as LAFC was trailing 3-2.

With LAFC down to just 10 men, Bale headed the equalizer into the net with less than a minute remaining. Bale coming off the bench injured and saving the day was reminiscent of Dodger legend Kirk Gibson’s home run in game 1 of the 1988 World series.

Another Hollywood element typically reserved for a screenplay involved our backup goalkeeper, John McCarthy. Starting goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau was carted off the field after boldly running into Union forward Cory Burke. Crepeau sacrificed his body and received a red card to help LAFC to hoist the title.

LAFC took a 2-1 edge in the 83rd minute, but the Philadelphia Union refused to give up. Defender Jack Elliott scored on a header forcing extra time, tied at 2-2.

Elliott scored again deep into stoppage time, and the championship was seconds from vanishing prior to Bale’s heroics. Our home field advantage shined brightly in the Penalty Shootout. Philadelphia was clearly shaken up, failing to convert a single goal.

It was absolute bedlam, the fans waving giant flags in the stand as black and gold smoke permeated the sky. Congratulations LAFC! You are the MLS champions for 2022.