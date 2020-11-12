BRENTWOOD—LAFD Air-Ops hoisted a 26 year-old male hiker to safety on Tuesday, November 10th, after the injured party fell a distance of more than 30 feet, according to LAFD spokesman Margaret Stewart.

At 10:11 A.M., a 911 call prompted LAFD air divisions to respond to the 1686 N Capri Dr. area of Brentwood near Rustic Creek Trail.

On scene, LAFD units found the hiker in serious condition sustaining traumatic injuries, Stewart said.

At 10:35 A.M., Air Ops rapidly prepared a hoist operation to transport the hiker to a near by trauma center.

Further details and subsequent developments of the incident have yet to be released.

Twitter netizen Francheska, in support of the LAFD’s rescue effort, stated:

“#LAFDheros ❤️”