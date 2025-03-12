PACIFIC PALISADES—On Tuesday, March 11, the Los Angeles Fire Department issued an evacuation order for the Pacific Palisades fire area from March 12, at 7:00 a.m. until March 13th at 6:00 p.m. due to the possibility of mudslides and debris from run-offs and flooding.



Lyndsey Lantz of the LAFD posted the following information on the LAFD website Alert page.



The evacuation order is, “due to high mudslide and debris flow risk. These are recent burn areas and are especially susceptible to heavy rain.



PALISADES FIRE AREA: Getty Villa area, Highlands near the burn area, Bienveneda area near Temescal Canyon Park, Rivas Canyon/Will Rogers State Park area, Mandeville Canyon above Tanners Road, Old Ranch Road and Rustic Creek.



SUNSET FIRE AREA: East and South of Runyon Canyon. HURST FIRE AREA: Olive Lane in the Oakridge Mobile Home Park. ***LAPD has already visited and issued evacuation orders to houses in the warning area with high risk. *** Use[the] link above for an interactive map to see each warning area.”



A Flood Watch is in effect for Los Angeles/Oxnard California including the Malibu Coast, Los Angeles County Beaches, Santa Monica, The eastern and western Santa Monica Mountains, The Santa Monica Recreation Area, the Malibu Bowl, Pacific Palisades, Sherman Oaks, Beverly Hills, Malibu, and Woodland Hills.



For a complete list of areas in harm’s way of flooding see the National Weather Service webpage.



A High Surf Advisory is in effect from March 13, at 9:00 a.m., until March 14, at 3:00 p.m. for all area beaches.













