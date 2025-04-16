HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, April 15, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced they were assisting a jumper – 101 Freeway, which was closed (short term) as a result. The incident was reported at 12:32 p.m. on the southbound 101 freeway at Cahuenga.

The individual was a female patient, but her age was unknown who was originally on the edge of the overpass and moved onto the 101 Freeway towards the center divider.

LAFD fighters were able to shut down the freeway and make contact with the (uninjured) patient. The freeway will remain closed until the rescue ambulance can reach the patient and safely move off the freeway. Drivers were advised to avoid this section of the freeway for the short term.

The female was safely moved away from the freeway by officials. No additional details about the jumper or incident have been disclosed to the public.