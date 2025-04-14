HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, April 13, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported battling a first-floor fire at an apartment building. The incident was reported at 1:34 p.m. at 5901 W. Gregory Avenue.

First arriving companies quickly extinguished fire in 1 unit on the first floor of a 3-story apartment building, then noted fire extended into a wall. Companies on scene are currently ensuring full knockdown.

Rechargeable scooter noted in fire unit — HazMat specialists are attached to manage disposal of lithium-ion battery. One patient was being assessed on scene who is listed in fair condition.

By 2:03 p.m. firefighters reported the fire was reported extinguished in 28 minutes with 47 firefighters on scene. HazMat specialists remain en route, with no anticipated escalation beyond the apartment unit involved. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.