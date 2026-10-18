HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, October 15, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled two structure fires in the Hollywood area. The first fire was reported at 11:52 a.m. at an apartment building located at 1823 N. Grace Avenue.

There was a fire on one second-floor balcony and one third-floor balcony of a five-story apartment building. The blaze was extinguished in 21 minutes by first-arriving companies. There were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Less than 90 minutes later, firefighters battled another fire at a two-story apartment building located at 6500 W. Romaine Street. The fire was reported at 1:19 p.m. with heavy fire in two second-floor units in the rear — one neighboring structure exposed. The fire was extinguished at 1:45 p.m. with no injuries reported. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed to the public.