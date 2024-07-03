GRIFFITH PARK—On Tuesday, July 2, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported they battled a brush fire at 9:43 p.m. The fire was located at 2800 W. Observatory Road.

Initial companies report a 15 foot x 15 foot area of brush burning near Griffith Observatory. By 10:16 p.m., officials contained the fire burning near the Griffith Observatory by LAFD air and ground crews.

They were assisted by Griffith Park rangers, without any significant spread beyond the initial 15 foot x 15 foot area. No structures were threatened and there were no injuries reported during the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Griffith Observatory is owned and operated as a public service by the City of Los Angeles, Department of Recreation and Parks. In 2020, the Griffith Observatory celebrated its 85th anniversary. The inspiration of the establishment came from Griffith J. Griffith.