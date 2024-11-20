HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, November 19, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that at 1:34 a.m. at 1086 N. St. Andrews Place in Hollywood. The blaze was reported at a one-story row of commercial with fire from one unit (a laundromat).

By 2:01 a.m., 74 firefighters extinguished the fire in 27 minutes with no injuries reported. Crews held the fire to the unit of origin (laundromat), preventing the spread to the common attic or adjoining units. Cause TBD. No further details about the fire has been disclosed to the public.