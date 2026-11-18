HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Wednesday, November 18, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a fire at the vacant Cielo Hotel located at 1624 Schrader Blvd. The fire was reported at 1:04 a.m. Officials received a call about a two-story vacant hotel with heavy fire showing upon LAFD arrival.

Defensive tactics were assumed soon after arrival due to fire load and the prioritization of firefighter safety. While fire suppression continues from the exterior, crews are searching nearby exposed buildings for fire extension and occupant evacuation. At 2:02 a.m. the LAPD was managing evacuations of nearby buildings.

At 2:30 a.m. with 80 minutes on the incident clock, approximately 150 firefighters were on scene of this Greater Alarm fire. To augment ladder pipes in defensive mode, crews are working to gain access to adjacent apartment units and rooftops, where they are establishing hose lines directed at the main fire building.

At 3:35 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department declared the fire extinguished. Several fire companies will remain on scene for fire watch and overhaul operations. Road closures: Schrader between Selma and Hollywood; Hollywood eastbound between Whitley and Wilcox. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.