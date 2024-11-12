HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Monday, November 11, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported they were battling a greater structure alarm fire in Hollywood.

The LAFD reported the incident at 11:24 p.m. on West Gregory Avenue. Offensive fire attack on flames from a one-story commercial building threatening a one-story home and three-story apartment building.

By 11:50 p.m. 54 Firefighters took just 26 minutes in an offensive fire attack that confined flames to a one-story detached garage at the rear of the property, preventing fire spread to an adjacent one-story home and three-story apartment building.

There were no reports of any injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.