HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, June 9, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a kitchen fire that erupted at 2:07 p.m. at 3662 N Barham Bl. First arriving on the scene were 22 LAFD firefighters that took a total of 18 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish a kitchen fire.

The fire was reported on the second-floor apartment at a large three-story center hallway apartment building. There were no reports of any injuries during the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.