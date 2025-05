PACIFIC PALISADES—On Wednesday, May 21, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced they battled a structure fire in Pacific Palisades.

Officials received the call at 1:06 p.m. about a one-story fire at 1174 N. Las Pulgas Place.

There was smoke showing upon arrival. Firefighters went into offensive mode against a working attic fire.

By 1:42 p.m., the fire was reported extinguished by 32 firefighters in 36 minutes. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.