HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Thursday, September 19, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a structure fire in Hollywood Hills.

The incident was reported at 1:52 p.m. at 2930 N Cahuenga Blvd. Approximately one-quarter acre of light-to-medium brush burning, with one structure threatened. By 2:20 p.m., the LAFD provided an update where firefighters found a hillside behind a home burning and quickly deployed hose lines around both flanks of the fire.

It took 36 firefighters to extinguish the flames in 28 minutes, keeping the fire from affecting structures on a nearby residential property. One wooden fence sustained minor damage. The total size of the burned area is between approximately 1/8 to 1/4 of an acre. There were no reported injuries during the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation by officials.