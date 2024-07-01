HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, June 30, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a structure fire in Hollywood Hills West. The fire was reported at 6:59 a.m. at 8100 W. Sunset Blvd.

First-arriving companies reported a one-story single family dwelling with fire showing from the front. Firefighters proceeded in offensive mode — breaching entrances to fight fire and search for victims. They ascended to the roof to ventilate the pressurized smoke and heat.

Full extinguishment of the blaze was completed in 35 minutes. There was a total of 37 firefighters on-scene. There were no reports of any injuries. The official cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.