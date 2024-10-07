WOODLAND HILLS—On Friday, October 4, the LAFD battled a two-story house fire in Woodland Hills. The blaze was reported at 12:20 p.m. at 4901 N Winnetka Avenue.

By 12:37 p.m., firefighters extinguished the blaze. Firefighters responded to a two-story home to find a small fire inside near an electrical outlet, where the wall and contents in front of the electrical outlet sustained damage.

The residents were not home, and no one was injured during the incident. It took 26 firefighters 17 minutes to extinguish the flames. No additional details about the house fire were disclosed to the public.