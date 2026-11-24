WOODLAND HILLS—On Tuesday, November 24, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported a two-story apartment fire in Woodland Hills. The fire was reported at 6:28 a.m. at 20969 W. Ventura Blvd.

First arriving units reported a three-story structure, two story apartment over commercial building, doing business as a restaurant, with heavy fire showing from the first story commercial unit.

By 6:28 a.m., officials announced that 77 firefighters put out the blaze in 57 minutes. The Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety responding to assess structural integrity. The Los Angeles County HazMat responded to the scene due to commercial/restaurant involvement. There were no reports of any injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation by the LAFD.