HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Fire Department battled a two-story fire in Hollywood on Sunday, May 26. The fire was reported at 1:52 a.m. at 1816 N. Wilton Place.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire showing from a two-story vacant craftsman-style home. For a portion of the fire, firefighters retreated into the defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior only. They transitioned again inside the structure to finish extinguishing the flames in hard-to-reach areas.

It took a total of 70 firefighters, 49 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames. There were no reports of any injuries during the blaze. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.