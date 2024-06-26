HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, June 25, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a two-story vacant fire at 6920 Sunset Blvd. The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m.

Men and women of the LAFD responded to the 2-story vacant structure, they found heavy fire showing, from this site of a previous burn. Firefighters are utilizing heavy streams to protect exposures.

It took 45 firefighters, 29 minutes to knockdown flames in the vacant building. One 35-year-old female patient was transported to a local hospital with burn injuries. LAFD heavy equipment operators, along with Building and Safety, will be on-scene to evaluate the building (the site of multiple previous burns) for demolition due to safety concerns.

Sunset Boulevard was closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive. PIO Adam Vangerpen was on-scene for media staging at Sunset and Highland to address the blaze. There were no reports of any additional injuries.