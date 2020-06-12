BEL AIR — On Thursday, June 11 at 10:00 am, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the brush fire in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard was “100% contained”. There were no visible flames left.

A call reported the fire to the LAFD Wednesday morning at 12:13 am. They estimate the fire to have burned through 50 acres. Only two firefighter injuries were reported Wednesday at “the peak of the firefight”. They were treated at the scene with no hospitalization required. The final update reported no structure damage or civilian injuries.

The department asked drivers along and near Sepulveda Boulevard at Getty Center Drive to remain vigilant as firefighters finished their duties on the scene.

The LAFD used the opportunity to explain to the public the use of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), or drones, to survey the Sepulveda fire on YouTube. They provide the Incident Commander with vital information such as mapping the burned area and hot-spot identification. They also prevent the department from having to use helicopters, and are able to be used immediately upon arrival at the scene.

206 firefighters were assigned to contain the fire on June 10. There was no reports concerning the cause of the fire. The only LAFD operations to happen today were for the purpose of reclaiming equipment. As of today’s report, the fire remains categorized as “under investigation”.