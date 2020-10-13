LOS FELIZ—Firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department took approximately one hour to extinguish a brush fire near the Griffith Observatory on Monday, October 12.

The fire started at one-quarter of an acre in size as it began spreading slowly up on a hill around 10:40 p.m., on North Hobart Boulevard in the Los Feliz region. No buildings were exposed to the fire as wind activity did not pose a threat. The LAFD reported there were no injuries during the blaze.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the small brush fire in 64 minutes, by which time the flames had grown to approximately one acre in size.

Crews also contained a small spot fire below the brush fire, the department said.

LAFD Air Operations deployed helicopter units to help in the containment of the fire, as images shared by LAFD on Twitter show.

Crews on the scene remained to conduct mop up operations and to make sure no hot spots were left. The LAFD did not provide details on the cause of the fire.