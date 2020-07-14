MALIBU — Firefighters in Malibu have contained a brush fire that threatened 25 acres of land on July 13.

Nicknamed the Mesa Fire, the blaze began near Carbon Mesa Road and Carbon Canyon Road in eastern Malibu. At around 3 p.m. a quarter-acre fire was reported with a light fuel source that was expected to transition to heavy fuels.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Incident Alert tweeted that winds near the fire were low, around five miles per hour, and that no structures were presently threatened. However, the fire posed a potential to burn 125 acres of land due to the fast-spreading nature of brush fires.

The full first alarm brush assignment responded to the fire and by 3:37 the fire was reported to have spread to one acre, with containment progress being made. LACFD Incident Report wrote, “hose lines are working the flanks and aircraft are arriving on scene.”

The Local Malibu reporter, Cece Woods, captured the arriving helicopters fighting the Mesa fire in a video posted to Twitter.

Forward progress stopped on #Mesafire Carbon Canyon… and this is why! Great job @LACOFD pic.twitter.com/lp2sQTmuJv — The Local Malibu (@thelocalmalibu) July 13, 2020

By 3:53 the fire had been reported to be 80% contained as forward progress of the fire stopped, being held at one acre. All fire resources were released besides on fire helicopter.

The Local Malibu caught another video of the fire helicopters putting out the fire.

Progress from the air in #mesafire Carbon Canyon – FFs should have it out soon! pic.twitter.com/j97ENAYXvM — The Local Malibu (@thelocalmalibu) July 13, 2020

Brush fires play an increasingly pertinent risk to Malibu as fire season is in full effect. The devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire that destroyed over 1,500 structures and burned nearly 100,000 acres of land began with a brush fire.