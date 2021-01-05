SHERMAN OAKS- At approximately 11:48 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to the 15000 block of West Weddington Street for a reported structure fire that engulfed a Sherman Oaks home.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire showing from a one-story single-family dwelling with two additional homes exposed to the flames. Photos posted by the Los Angeles Fire Department showed flames burning through the roof of the home.

A total of 26 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 32 minutes and prevented the fire from extending to the exposed buildings. There were no reported injuries. The cause and estimated loss of the fire have yet to be determined.