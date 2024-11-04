SHERMAN OAKS—On October 30, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled a structure fire near a strip mall. The incident was reported at 9:11 p.m., at 13443 W Ventura Blvd. Offensive firefighting operations at a two-story strip mall with fire showing from one business on the first floor.

By 9:35 p.m., the first arriving 32 LAFD firefighters took just 24 minutes to access, confine and extinguish flames within one ground floor business at a the rear of a two-story garden-style strip mall. There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.